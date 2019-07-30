DAWSONVILLE, Ga - Authorities say a woman fleeing her husband drove to a Georgia fire station to find help, but was gunned down before she could even leave her car.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson tells WSB-TV that the man surrendered to firefighters and was arrested by responding deputies. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

The sheriff said a 911 dispatcher got a frantic call late Monday just before the woman pulled into the station with her husband in pursuit.