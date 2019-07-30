Man Dies While In Police Custody In Bethany
A man died Monday night while in police custody in Bethany, police said.
Police were called about 10:25 p.m. Monday to the 6900 block of NW 59th Street in reference to a disturbance.
The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly hitting vehicles, falling down in a driveway, making noises and may have been under the influence, police said.
Police found the man rolling around on the ground and making snorting and moaning sounds.
The man was handcuffed and within minutes, officers said they observed signs of a possible overdose and the man became unresponsive.
The officers administered NARCAN and began CPR. The man was pronounced dead at Deaconess Hospital.
"Anytime a life is lost, it is an unfortunate and difficult situation for everyone involved," the department stated in a news release.
The state medical examiner's office will determine the man's cause and manner of death.
The officer involved in the initial contact has been placed on administrative leave due the in-custody death.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bethany police at 405-789-2323.