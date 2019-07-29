"Our nation owes each of you a profound debt that no words or deeds will ever repay. But we can and we will keep our nation's promise to you," the president said in the White House Rose Garden before signing the bill. "In a few moments I will sign the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. This law makes permanent the financial support for families who lost precious loved ones as a result of September 11th attacks. It also provides pensions for those who are suffering from cancer and other illnesses seeming from the toxic debris they were exposed to in the aftermath of the attacks. Many of those affected were firefighters police officers and other first responders.