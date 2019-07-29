News
Police Search For Suspect That Set Car On Fire, Fired Shots Toward SE OKC Home
Monday, July 29th 2019, 4:45 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect Monday morning that set a car on fire, and fired bullets into a house in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities.
Officers responded just after midnight to Southeast 55th Street and South Bryant Avenue.
Investigators said the suspect poured gasoline on the front of a car and set it on fire. The fire burned off the bumper and did extensive damage to the front of the car.
Police said the suspect also fired shotgun and handgun rounds at the front of the house where the car was parked.
While the damage was extensive, police said no on was injured in this incident.
There is currently no suspect information.
This is a developing story.