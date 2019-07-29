News
Firefighters Knock Down Vacant House Fire In NW OKC
Monday, July 29th 2019, 3:35 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters knocked down a house fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to officials, the fire was at a vacant home near Northwest 12th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor and spread up toward the second floor.
Authorities said that due to the nature of the fire investigators will not come out to the scene.
This is a developing story.