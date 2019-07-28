News
OKC Emergency Responders Host Boots And Badges Blood Drive
Oklahoma City, OK - Saturday was the second annual Boots and Badges Blood drive.
Oklahoma City Fire, Police, EMSA, and the Sheriff's Department hosted the drive at Riversport OKC. Organizers say they were prepared for this year's large turnout.
“This year we have really prepared with a lot of extra staff and our goal is to see about 500 people out here today,” said Director Lindsay Hix.
By the end of Saturday over 500 people signed up to give blood at the drive. Donors got a free t-shirt and a kayak pass to the Riversport Rapids.