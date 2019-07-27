Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic said Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting, which has been described as a paid hit. More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors said the alleged mastermind, Victor Hugo Gomez, ordered the shooting of his cousin, Sixto David Fernández, because Gomez believed Fernandez ratted on him to local authorities in a 2011 drug case that led to his imprisonment. Gomez has a lengthy criminal history and is believed to be a member of a major Mexican drug cartel.