Courting millennial money

While the Facebook user maintains Disney's family-friendly resorts are for children, the company has been courting adults for years, specifically millennials who have fond memories growing up in the amusement parks. At least three-quarters of millennials, 78% with children and 75% without, said they're planning on going to a theme park this year, compared with 58% of all adults, according to a 2018 survey from research firm Morning Consult.

Millennials nostalgic for their childhoods are returning in droves to enjoy attractions pulled from parent Walt Disney Co.'s expanding entertainment portfolio. Its summer blockbuster movie machine can create any number of rides or themed attractions from titles within its Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars properties.

Chasing millennial dollars, Disney offers adults-only cruises. Even in its mixed family-cruise lines, the company offers separate areas for adults-only pools, lounges and nightclubs to offer parents respite from their active children.

Once holding to a strict alcohol-free policy, Disney even loosened up last year by announcing it would serve cocktails in all its restaurants. The Disneyland Hotel in California offers cocktails at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, such as a "Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Rum" drink for $14. Jellyrolls, a piano bar at the Disney Boardwalk in Orlando, also caters to the 21-and-over crowd.