OKCPS Moves Alternative School To Putnam Heights Location
Oklahoma City Public Schools' alternative school will be in a new location and will have a delayed start this school year.
Seeworth Academy was expected to terminate its charter, but has instead decided to not give up the lease.
OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said the alternative school that was going to move into Seeworth's building will now be moved to Putnam Heights campus at 1601 NW 36th Street.
The alternative school will be named Putnam Heights Academy.
As a result, the program start date has been delayed to Aug. 21.
OKCPS will host an open house event for Putnam Heights Academy families from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Parents with questions or concerns are asked to call the school's principal, Shane Nelson, at 405-587-2700 or email swnelson@okcps.org.