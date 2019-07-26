Police have given the "all-clear" after an explosive device was found in southwest Oklahoma City.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Friday at a repossession lot near Rockwell Avenue and Newcastle Road. 

A vehicle was repossessed and workers said they found a possible explosive device in the vehicle.

Police determined the device was an inactive hand grenade. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.