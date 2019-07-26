AXELROD: "My name is Jim Axelrod and I'm with CBS News. I wanted to ask you a question about this contract you have. You recognize the name of the client?"



ROONEY: "I certainly do."

AXELROD: "This appears to be a court order. Same name of the client. One problem, John, this is fake. It's fraudulent, it's phony. Can you explain it to me?"



ROONEY: "I didn't file that. I've never seen it before."

AXELROD: "You're going to look me right in the eyes and tell me you had nothing to do with this?"

ROONEY: "I did not submit that document."

AXELROD: "Is this the technique you have ever used?"

ROONEY: "No."

AXELROD: "I'm trying to figure out how the same links that are in this contract that you were paid $7,500 to remove end up in a fake court order with the client's name?"



ROONEY: "I'm telling you, I don't know the answer to that question,"



AXELROD: "You understand how this looks, right?"



ROONEY: "I do. But... I appreciate your time, but there is nothing else to discuss."