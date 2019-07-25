Two earthquakes in Kingfisher County have prompted the stoppage of a well completion operation in the area, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission reported Thursday.

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.9 magnitude earthquake were reported in the Kingfisher County area less than 12 hours apart.

Newfield/Encana paused operations after the first event, the 3.2-magnitude quake, Wednesday evening. While their operations were paused, the second earthquake happened Thursday afternoon, the OCC reported.

The OCC's Induced Seismicity Department held a technical meeting with company officials Thursday morning to discuss mitigation measures. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 