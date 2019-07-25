News
OKC Zoo Asks For Publics Help To Win $25,000 Grant For Pollinator Conservation
Thursday, July 25th 2019, 4:39 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is asking for help to win $25,000 for pollinator conservation, officials said.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) asked its members to produce a one-minute video demonstrating the conservation impact Part for the Plant: Spring Into Action events.
The OKC Zoo submitted a video of volunteers planting a new pollinator garden to help monarch butterflies thrive as they migrate through Oklahoma.
The AZA has chosen the OKC Zoo as a finalist.
Voting is open until July 31. Click here for a link to vote for the OKC Zoo's video online.