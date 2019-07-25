OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is asking for help to win $25,000 for pollinator conservation, officials said. 

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) asked its members to produce a one-minute video demonstrating the conservation impact Part for the Plant: Spring Into Action events. 

The OKC Zoo submitted a video of volunteers planting a new pollinator garden to help monarch butterflies thrive as they migrate through Oklahoma. 

The AZA has chosen the OKC Zoo as a finalist. 

Voting is open until July 31. Click here for a link to vote for the OKC Zoo's video online.  

 