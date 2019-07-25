Firefighter Knock Down House Fire In Arcadia
ARCADIA, Oklahoma - Firefighters knocked down a house fire Thursday morning in Arcadia.
According to fire officials, firefighters responded to the fire near West 5th Street and Division Street just before 3 a.m.
The home mainly saw damage to the outside. Fire officials said there is a little damage inside the home and in the attic.
The home is not a total loss, firefighters said.
The family was inside of the home during the time of the fire but they were all able to escape safely. However, one firefighter was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.
"Part of the front porch had burned through when we got here. And he stepped on a part that was weakened. He sustained some minor injuries," said Edmond Deputy Fire Chief, Chris Denton.
The state Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.