Soon after the regulation took effect last week, two lawsuits — including the one spearheaded by the ACLU — were filed to block the policy. The plaintiffs argued that the regulation was devised contrary to federal rule-making procedures and violated the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which allows most who set foot on American soil to seek asylum if they fear persecution in their homeland.

The complaint filed by the ACLU and other groups in San Francisco said the new rule violated that core provision in U.S. law. The plaintiffs also noted that Congress, under the the INA, stipulated that the government could deport asylum seekers to a third country to seek safe haven only if the U.S. and said nation were part of a bilateral or multilateral agreement.

"The Rule is a part of an unlawful effort to significantly undermine, if not virtually repeal, the U.S. asylum system at the southern border, and cruelly closes our doors to refugees fleeing persecution, forcing them to return to harm," the petition read.

In a rare public rebuke of domestic U.S. policy, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees — which receives U.S. funds — denounced the regulation as a "severe" effort that was not "in line" with international obligations for refugees.

"It will put vulnerable families at risk," High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said earlier in the week, noting that many migrants do find "effective international protection" in the countries they travel through to get to the U.S.-Mexico border. "It will undermine efforts by countries across the region to devise the coherent, collective responses that are needed."

However, administration officials, who have often railed against "loopholes" in the U.S. asylum system, have strongly defended the rule, casting it as a much-needed move for the government to deal with the months-long surge of Central America families heading toward the southern border.

Attorney General William Barr — who oversees the country's immigration courts — said the rule was also designed to crack down on "forum shopping by economic migrants," referring to a term used by immigration hardliners to describe the decision-making that they believe migrants engage in. They accuse migrants of preferring to seek asylum in the U.S., rather than in the countries along their journey that might be able to offer them safe haven.