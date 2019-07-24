Park officials did not disclose the extent of any injuries. The incident occurred near Observation Point Trail, in the area of Old Faithful Geyser.

Injuries of tourists by bison and other wildlife occur regularly in Yellowstone, which gets about 4 million visitors annually. Last year, a California woman was gored by a bull bison in the park after a crowd of visitors got too close to the animal.

The National Park Service (NPS) advises visitors should never be less than 25 yards from most wildlife. Predators like wolves and bears require greater caution and a minimum distance of 100 yards. The NPS rule of thumb is, "If you cause an animal to move, you're too close," noting that it is "illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal."