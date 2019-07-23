New Tulsa Equality Center Mural Vandalized
TULSA, Oklahoma - Surveillance video has been released of a man who vandalized Tulsa's Equality Center writing the word "abomination" over a freshly painted mural.
The mural at the Equality Center was just finished in June and The Center says to see it vandalized so soon is proof there's still animosity toward the LGBTQ community.
Deputy Director Jose Vega says it happened just after 11 Monday night. In the video, below, the man can be seen approaching and spray painting the word "abomination" on the mural. He then sprayed the face of the man the mural is dedicated to gay playwright Lynn Riggs.
Vega says it's disheartening to see something like this happen in a city that is otherwise so accepting of the LGBTQ community.
"There is still hate toward the LGBTQ community here in the state of Oklahoma," said Vega. "There's still lots of work to be done, and this is why the center is here in the state of Oklahoma, in Tulsa, to continue helping the LGBTQ community,"
Vega says the community feels completely unprotected against acts like this since technically, it's not considered a hate crime in Oklahoma.