After the president's tweet, Schumer and Pelosi quickly hailed the "bipartisan agreement" in a statement, saying they were "pleased that the Administration has finally agreed to join Democrats in ending these devastating cuts." The Democratic leaders said they had secured an increase in non-defense spending that "exceeds the defense number by $10 billion over the next two years" and agreed to suspend the debt limit until July 31, 2021.

"The House will now move swiftly to bring the budget caps and debt ceiling agreement legislation to the Floor, so that it can be sent to the President's desk as soon as possible," Schumer and Pelosi said. "With this agreement, we can avoid the damage of sequestration and continue to advance progress for the people."

Rebecca Kaplan contributed reporting.