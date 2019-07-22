City Of Bethany To Buy Water To Curb Crisis
The City of Bethany says unless you own your own water well, it’s still going to forbid people from watering their yards.
Mayor K.P. Westmoreland called an Emergency City Council meeting Monday night to explain why he called for “Stage 4” water restrictions.
The city only has the use of 12 of its 26 underground water pumps. It’s been that way for several years, after the city discovered toxic seepage had compromised at least two of those wells.
There’s a federal lawsuit against two out of state companies involved, that may not be resolved anytime soon.
Even at full capacity, those 12 working wells can’t supply enough water to keep up with demand during the summer months.
“In the Spring, Fall and Winter, our daily consumption rates amounts to 1.8 million gallons a day, which is a million gallons more, based on one factor. Watering lawns, period,” said City Councilmember S. R. Hunter, who is also Bethany’s retired fire chief.
City Council Monday night authorized the interim city manager to negotiate with Oklahoma City, to buy treated water.
Stage 4 water restrictions remain in place. City Council will discuss the matter again on August 6.