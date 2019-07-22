Byron Berline's New Double Stop Fiddle Shop Opens In Guthrie
A legendary shop in Guthrie has officially reopened at its new location.
Byron Berline's Double Stop Fiddle Shop has a new spot downtown, after the original shop was lost to a fire in February.
“I'll never get over that. The loss that I had, it was all these really great instruments nobody will get to play again,” Berline said.
Berline didn't mourn solo.
Many musicians he'd played with and the people he'd played for lent handiwork and donations for the new store.
“Everything's on the ground floor, so people don't have to climb stairs like they used to, to get up to the concert hall,” Berline said.
According to Berline, the shop has been unofficially open for some time, but the real celebration will take place with performances this Saturday and Sunday.
To purchase tickets, call 405-282-6646.