'She Is Not Me': Woman Accused Of Hit-And-Run Denies Charges, Video Released
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City woman claims she is being falsely accused of a hit-and-run crash that happened over a year ago at Oklahoma City Community College.
Brittani Dixon, 30, said she found out through her divorce attorney in September 2018 there was a warrant out for her arrest.
"I was shocked, and I really didn't believe her," said Dixon. "I had to go and look for myself and even when she showed me, I was like 'oh, that has to be a mistake.'"
OCCC Police responded to Parking Lot A South on May 21, 2018 on reports of a hit-and-run. Court documents revealed the front driver side bumper on a 1985 Volvo was detached with visible marks on it. There was also damage done to the passenger side.
The hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 2:28 p.m. The suspect is seen walking out of the Financial Aid Office and to a vehicle. A white truck with a black stripe across the hood could be seen crashing into the victim’s vehicle shortly after.
After paying a $1,000 bond, Dixon learned campus police used security camera footage to track down a suspect in the May 2018 incident.
Dixon said the woman in the security camera footage is not her. Video also shows an OCCC officer driving past the white truck as the crime was committed.
"The only thing I can say about that woman is that she is not me, we look nothing like," said Dixon. "It shocks me that the details as to the suspect they were looking for was not in paperwork, the documents, the affidavit or anything to help at least back them up on the suspect they were looking for."
Dixon said from 2:32 p.m. to 2:34 p.m. that day, she was inside the Financial Aid Office conducting a walk-in meeting. Dixon said she doesn’t drive a vehicle matching the description. Her vehicle, a GMC Envoy, was not working and still isn’t.
OCCC released the following statement to News 9:
"OCCC has no comment on the criminal proceeding. OCCC PD is committed to ensuring the safety of OCCC students, employees, and visitors, including responding to any accidents observed on campus."
Frustrated, Dixon is ready to move on.
"I hope they actually see how easily things are being swept under the rug and how difficult it was for me to bring this to light," said Dixon. "It's been a whole year.
Dixon said she missed out on a job opportunity with the incident being on her criminal record. She is charged with striking an unattended vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license. All three are misdemeanors.
Dixon is due back in court in August where she hopes the case will be dropped.