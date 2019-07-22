Elderly OKC Father Arrested For Accidentally Shooting, Killing Daughter
Oklahoma City police on Friday arrested a 74-year-old father and grandfather for the accidental shooting death of his daughter.
The family told responding officers it was an argument that led to the death of Mischa Hill, 47.
The victim shared a home in northwest Oklahoma City with her mother and father Michael Henthorn.
A neighbor said she heard something Friday night but did not know at the time Hill was fatally hit by a bullet.
“The only thing I heard was a slight noise,” said Abbott, neighbor. “Didn’t know what it was, thought it was fireworks.”
Abbott said homicide detectives later told her the victim's 74-year -old father accidently fired the gun.
“Sad deal,” said Abbott.
Police said a family member tried to stop Henthorn after he grabbed a gun during a heated argument.
“His grandson confronted him as he’s coming out telling him to think it over, trying to intercede,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “This led to an altercation over the gun. At some point the gun discharged.”
Knight said Hill was not involved in the struggle over the gun and that she was only standing near the fight.
The family did not want to talk to News 9 on camera but said Hill was a teacher, a caretaker, a mother and the light of her husband's life. They are in shock and now unsure what the future holds for Henthorn.
“He was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of murder in the second degree,” said Knight.
Neighbors are also still in disbelief.
“Makes it hard on everyone. Like I said life is too short to have something like that happen,’ said Abbott. “But really, it’s really just a shame.”
Henthorn is being held without bond.