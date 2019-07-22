Fred Rogers, who hosted "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" from 1968 to 2001, and died in 2003, was known for his positivity. "We are trying to give the world positive ways of dealing with their feelings," Hanks, as Rogers, says in the trailer.

Filmmaker Morgan Neville, who directed the 2018 documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" about Rogers, said: "I think what he was trying to do is teach us how to be human. This new medium was coming, television. He recognized something from the moment he saw it, that many generations of children were going to be raised by this thing, and that somebody had to use that as a tool to help children."

The new feature film was directed by Morgan Neville. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" hits theaters this Thanksgiving.