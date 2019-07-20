Ragu Recalls Pasta Sauce Over Possible Plastic Contamination
- Five types of Ragu pasta sauce are being recalled because they may contain plastic fragments.
- Consumers should throw out the pasta sauce, its manufacturer said.
- The sauce manufacturer said it will provide coupons to customers who had bought the recalled sauce.
Five types of Ragú pasta sauce sold nationwide are being recalled because they may contain plastic fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.
The recalled sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8, with some cases shipped to retailers recently, according to Mizkan America, the U.S. subsidiary of Mizkan International, a global food manufacturer based in Japan. The company has not received any complaints or reports of injuries related to the recalled product, it added.
Walmart was among the retailers that posted the recall, first announced by Mizkan in mid-June. The company stressed that products currently on store shelves are not involved in the recall, and that sauces in glass jars were also not impacted.
Here's a list and photos of the recalled products:
Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
Flavor description: Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Flavor Description: Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Flavor Description: Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
Ragú Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
Flavor description: Ragú Old World Style Traditional
Cap code: JUN0420YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
Ragú Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
Flavor description: Ragú Old World Style Meat
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
First published on July 19, 2019 / 6:32 PM
