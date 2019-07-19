News
Stroud Firefighter Dies Following Crash, Body Returns Home
STROUD - A volunteer firefighter with the Stroud Fire Department has died.
23-year-old Michael "Cole" Alcorn was removed from life support shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Alcorn was seriously hurt after crashing into a semi on the Turner Turnpike on Monday, July 15 around 6:15 p.m. near mile marker 189.
Caitlyn Hodge, Alcorn's girlfriend, tells News 9 he was on the phone at the time of the crash.
Nearly a dozen of Stroud firefighers helped extricate Alcorn out of his vehicle. They had no idea it was him until looking at the Alcorn's insurance card.
Alcorn suffered several fractured ribs and had to have a portion of his skull removed to treat a blood clot.
"He was my rock, he knows that," said Kelli Marker, Alcorn's mother. "We talked a lot, everyday."
Alcorn was surrounded by family and friends at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa when he was removed from life support.
Alcorn's brother, also a volunteer Stroud firefighter, brought him out of the room as a crowd watched on.
"There is no words on how great of a son I was blessed with," said Kelli Marker. "He's the best daddy, he loved his little girl so much."
Alcorn was an organ doner. A special ceremony was held because of that at the hospital in his honor.
"I pray that other families get to carry on and live through this," said Marker.
Dozens of community members gathered to watch Michael's body return home from Tulsa Friday afternoon.
First responders gathered at the Turner Turnpike overpass in Stroud followed by members of the community.
Alcorn was greeted with a salute, as many couldn't help but to wipe away tears.
"The community was so proud of Cole all the time," said Marker. "People have reached out like you cannot image from everywhere."
Alcorn leaves behind a daugther. Alcorn's girlfriend is expected a son. She plans to name the baby Asher Michael.
A mother is now left to bury her child.
"Just remember momma' loves you so much and I will help take care of your baby girl and your son that is coming," said Marker. "We will try to stick together in all of this, I love you."
Visitation and funeral services are currently being finilized.
An account has been set up at Stroud National Bank to help family pay for medical bills and other expenses. Stroud National Bank is located at 300 West Main Street in Stroud.
The Stroud Fire Department has scheduled a "Fill The Boot" fundraiser at the Route 66 Car Wash located at 800 W. Main Road in Stroud.
The fundraiser gets underway at 8 a.m.
A spaghetti dinner and auction will also be held July 28. The fundraiser will he held at the Kohler Villa on Main Street in Depew.