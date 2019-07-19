New OU Children's PICU To Open Monday
The new OU Children’s Hospital PICU is set to open Monday.
According to hospital officials, the new pediatric intensive care unit will allow for more than double the patients of its predecessor.
Previously, the hospital could accommodate 25 pediatric critical care patients. The new floor will allow for 59 patients.
“It’s beautiful, nice and clean. Big and bright,” patient parent Denise Burns said of the new unit.
The new PICU is $27.5 million investment.
In addition to the latest technology for treatment, the space is just more comfortable than its predecessor.
“Families used to have to leave the room, walk all the way out of the ICU, and then go into a public bathroom,” Interim Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Andrew Gormley said.
In the new unit, there is a couch, TV and bathroom for the family in each room.
New patients will be welcome in the wing next week.
The hospital will begin the process of moving current patients into the new space, so they can turn the current PICU floor into a children's cardiac ICU.