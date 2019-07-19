News
Troopers, Deputies To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Friday Night In OKC
A sobriety checkpoint will be set up Friday night in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported.
The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office to conduct the checkpoint.
Besides the checkpoint, the safety office said additional deputies and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Oklahoma City metro area before, during and after the checkpoint.
Everyone is encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, use a cab, Uber, Lyft or other ride-share service or a designated driver.