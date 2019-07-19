Police Looking For Suspects After 2 People Stabbed In Unrelated Incident
Police are looking for two people in connection to two separate stabbings Friday morning.
According to authorities, officer responded to the first stabbing around 3:44 a.m. and the London Square Apartments near North Council Road and Northwest 10th Street. The victim told police he was at the apartments to move his daughter out. They were outside the apartment when they were approached by a male with a gun, police said. The victim said he fought with the suspect and took the gun from him, but was stabbed in the process.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be stable, according to authorities.
Police responded to a second stabbing around 4:08 a.m. The victim walked into the Mercy Hospital near West Memorial Road and North Meridian Avenue with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the victim said his altercation happened near Northwest 94th Street and University.
Officers are working to locate the suspect, described as a white male, near the 1300 block of NW 94th St.
Police believe the two stabbings are unrelated.
This is a developing story.