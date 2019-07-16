Oklahoma Woman, Cancer Survivor To Receive National Award For Helping Others
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro woman, who’s also a lung cancer survivor, has been summoned to Washington D.C. to be recognized for helping others.
Pam Billings, 63, was first diagnosed with lung cancer six and half years ago. Billings and three other women founded Oklahoma’s first and only lung cancer survivor support group in Oklahoma City four years ago.
This weekend, Billings will accept an award at the Annual Lung Cancer Advocacy Summit in our nation’s capital.
“People don’t get it, because when you are sick and you have cancer, you depend on other people to help you through that,” she said. “And you help them through it.”
The support group Billings helped start, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Stephenson Cancer Center.