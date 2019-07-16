Trade Official: Thunder Announces Its Acquired Chris Paul, 2 First-Round Draft Picks
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Thunder announced Tuesday, it officially acquired guard Chris Paul, two first-round picks for 2024 and 2025, and the right to two first-round pick swaps for 2021 and 2025 from the Houston Rockets in exchange for guard Russell Westbrook.
Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti released the following statement:
"We recently had conversations with Russell about the team, his career, and how he sees the future. Through those conversations we came to the understanding that looking at some alternative situations would be something that made sense for him. As a result, and due to his history with the Thunder, we worked together to accommodate this,” said Presti. “Our ability to have these types of conversations and work so closely with Russell and his agent Thad Foucher is only possible because of the depth of the relationship that has been built over the last 11 years.
“Russell Westbrook is the most important player in the brief history of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has left an indelible mark on this team, city and state. None of us could have anticipated the player he has become, and we are all deeply proud of what he has contributed to the success of the franchise and to our community. Russell and his wife Nina, their three children, his brother and his parents will always remain part of the Thunder family. We wish them nothing but happiness and success in the future."
Paul, a nine-time All-Star, has been named to the All-NBA team on eight occasions, led the league in steals six times and assists four times. He has also been named to nine NBA All-Defensive Teams.
Presti said, “Getting a player of Chris’ caliber gives us another experienced playmaker and leader, while the additional draft picks continue to allow us to further commit to the long-term vision that we are embarking on for the Thunder. We welcome Chris back to Oklahoma City where as a member of the Hornets he helped to pave the way for the Thunder’s arrival in OKC.”