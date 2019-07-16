ODOT Asking Public To Participate In Survey To Give Input On Future Plans
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking for public input through an online survey.
To complete the questions, a user only needs about ten minutes, but the answers will help ODOT officials decide what to focus on in the next 25 years.
“It encompasses all modes of transportation. It’s highways, rails, public transit,” ODOT spokesperson Cody Boyd said.
The survey released last week, can be done on a phone, tablet or computer.
Questions include preferences on where ODOT should spend their time and money.
“Obviously, there are a lot of needs in the urban areas, there are a lot of needs in the rural areas, and so we want to hear from them,” Boyd said.
The current survey will only be open until August 12.
Boyd said some of the department's greatest successes were the result of public demand, including bridge improvement.
“At that time the public made it very clear that we needed to prioritize bridges first,” Boyd said.
The results of the current survey will help the department craft their “Long Range Transportation Plan,” released in 2025.
“There will be additional opportunities for public input about this time next year as we come back with a draft version of the plan based on the feedback that we get,” Boyd said.
The survey can be found at www.oklongrangeplan.org.