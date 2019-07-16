Tulsa Business Owner Arrested On Child Pornography Complaints
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was arrested at his place of business after an employee spotted child pornography images on the man's computer, according to Tulsa County court records.
Howard Henry Stevens was charged July 10 with a count of aggravated possession of child pornography and a count of possessing or distributing child pornography.
An affidavit of probable cause said Tulsa police officers were called to the Brookside Animal Hospital at 46th and Peoria in April after an employee found what she thought was child porn on her employer's computer. That employee showed officers photos of underage girls either nude or in sexually explicit poses, and they seized the computer, the affidavit states.
Police said Stevens, who owns the veterinary hospital, came in while officers were still on scene. Police said he agreed to answer questions and told detectives the worst thing they might find on his computer were "pictures of little kids in sexy positions with their underpants and tops off."
The 62-year-old man also told officers he was bored with regular pornography and needed "something bigger, faster and stronger," court records state.
Cyber crimes detectives said they found over 100 lewd photos of children under the age of 18 on Stevens' work computer and 86 more on his home computer.