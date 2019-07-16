Homicide Detectives Investigate After Kids Find Human Remains In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa homicide detectives after investigating after two kids found human remains in a wooded area near Pine and Memorial. The teenagers found a leg and called police around 8 p.m. Monday, July 15.
That led to the discovery of a skull in a creek not far from the Tulsa International Airport.
Tulsa police said it's a mystery how the person died, and they are exploring all options.
Police said the person could have died of natural causes, suicide or homicide. There are no obvious signs of trauma to the leg or the part of the skull that was found. We're told the leg did have a boot on it, but it's wasn't clear whether the person was male or female.
Detectives said the next step is to wait for the medical examiner to determine the person's identity and a cause of death.
"I would just say for people who have missing loved ones to be patient. We can't tell them much more than I've told you. It's just a matter of letting the medical examiner figure out who this person is and then we'll be contacting people," said Sgt. Brandon Watkins, TPD.
Police said it's unclear how long the remains were in the area.