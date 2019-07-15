Deer Creek Parents Concerned After District Changes Bus Policy
DEER CREEK, Oklahoma - Some Deer Creek parents have taken issue with a notice they just got from the school district.
The district said starting this school year, students who live within a half mile of their school can no longer ride the school bus. The district said budget cuts are to blame.
Amy Merrick is one of a dozen parents who attended a special board meeting Monday, July 15 to express their concerns. Her 9-year-old daughter attends Grove Valley Elementary.
“There’s no clear path into the school or out of the school for the kids to safely get to the front door,” said Merrick.
None of the parents were allowed to address the board Monday, because it was a “special meeting,” but the district superintendent assured the parents their concerns would be addressed.