Aquaman & Game Of Thrones Actor Jason Momoa To Visit Tulsa
Monday, July 15th 2019, 1:30 PM CDT
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is headed to Tulsa.
The movie and television star played the role Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, as well as his latest role of Aquaman in DC films such as 'Justice League' and the standalone film 'Aquaman'.
Momoa will be in town for a convention being held by Wizard World.
The event is from September 6th through 8th, and Momoa will be attending the 7th.
Tickets are available here.