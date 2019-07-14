News
1 Dead, Another Injured In NE OKC Shooting
Sunday, July 14th 2019, 4:13 PM CDT
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a homicide following a home invasion Sunday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
Police said around 12:45 a.m. two suspects kicked in the door of a home located in the 1500 block of NE 25th St. and started shooting.
Multiple people were inside the residence at the time but only two were shot, according to authorities. One man died at the scene. The second victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene.
Authorities said the motive is unclear at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.