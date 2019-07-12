'I'm Gonna' Roll With The Franchise': Superfan 'Thunder Boy Wonder' Wishes Westbrook, PG Well
OKLAHOMA CITY - Thunder superfan John Bling “Thunder Boy Wonder” offered his thoughts about the recent dismantling of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last week, prolific all-star Paul George asked to be traded. Thursday, the team sent organization cornerstone Russell Westbrook to Houston, to team up with former Thunder teammate James Harden.
John Bling has the gaudiest collection of Thunder-themed automobile swag you’ll ever see. A 1985 Cadillac Deville Limousine, and a 1980 Ford Granada are wrapped with massive photos of former players. He of course just added the word “traded” over Paul George and Westbrook’s likenesses.
John Bling wishes Russell Westbrook and Paul George well.
“I’m gonna roll with the franchise, and I know they got to switch out parts to build another team, and I’m gonna have to rally these new guys to stay thundered up no matter what, to keep myself rollin,” he said.