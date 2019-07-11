Driver Arrested After Mowing Down Streetlights, Trees In Wild High-Speed Crash In Bethany
BETHANY, Oklahoma - Bethany police arrested a man after he crashed an SUV in one of the busiest parts of town.
Police say 36-year-old Anthony Wallace Jr. was driving westbound on Northwest 39th Street, just after noon Thursday, July 11 at a high-rate of speed. The Ford Explorer crossed the center line, before mowing down a streetlight and several trees. It then flipped, landing upside down on top of a fire hydrant, across the street from the entrance of Southern Nazarene University.
Police believe Wallace was under the influence of drugs.
“When they started to get him out, he woke up and then at that time, started assaulting officers and paramedics,” said Lt. Angelo Orefice. “He was very combative.”
Court records show Wallace has a criminal record that stretches across 15 years, and he has spent time in prison.
Incredibly, no one was injured.