She's not alone. John Milius, who lives across the street from the public housing building where the dinners are served, has become one of the events' coordinators.



"I love the idea of getting to know new people and just kind of building relationships with them. It's one of my favorite things to do," Milius said. "It's the idea of like creating family."



Milius and his fellow hosts have created quite a family. Regular guests include local politicians, business leaders, and members of the Hoboken Police Department.