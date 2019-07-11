More Than 100 Grams Of Meth Found In 2 Adair County Drug Busts
ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Adair County Sheriff's Office is releasing information about two large meth busts they made recently.
The sheriff's office said both of these drug busts turned up a total more than 100 grams of meth.
Deputies and the District 27 Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the Mulberry community and found more than 60 grams, along with a gun.
A stolen side-by-side and chainsaw were also recovered and deputies said two people were arrested.
The other bust came from a traffic stop in Stillwell, where the deputy also ended up serving a domestic violence warrant.
Officials said nearly 50 grams of meth were found in that vehicle.
A gun was also found during that stop.
The department has not released the names of the people who were arrested.