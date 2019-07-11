News
Police Searching For NE OKC Vehicle Thief
Thursday, July 11th 2019, 6:26 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect who fled during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
According to authorities, officers pulled over a stolen vehicle near Northeast 16th Street and Grand Boulevard.
Police said there were three people inside the vehicle. All three people took off running. Two people were caught, but police are still searching for driver, authorities said.
The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner, police said.
Names have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.