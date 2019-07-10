Yukon Artist Gifts Colorado Sheriff's Office With Monuments Honoring Fallen Officers
YUKON, Oklahoma - A small sheriff’s office in Colorado is thanking a small business owner in Yukon for his incredible generosity.
Jim Craig owns “Boulder Designs” on the old Route 66, a half mile west of Garth Brooks Boulevard. When he learned last month, the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office in Trinidad, Colorado was looking for a way to honor two deputies who died in the line of duty over the past three years, Craig carved and decorated two large commemorative stones. They now stand outside the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m just a stupid rock builder,” Craig grinned outside his shop. “I love what I do. I’m thankful I can give back to the community. And I’m thankful my mom and dad were able to instill that in me.”
Craig not only did all of the work for free, he also decorated six other large stones that remember the lives of six other fallen officers who have died in Las Animas County since the 1880’s.
Craig did all of that, and then drove all of that rock more than seven hours and placed them in front of the Las Animas Sheriff’s Office.
There was a ceremony there on July 1st.
Las Animas Deputy Sheriff Dan Moynihan says his community has been stunned by Craig’s generosity.
“This is the kind of charity that truly comes from someone’s heart,” said Moynihan. “Because this is giving to people he doesn’t even know.”