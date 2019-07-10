"I — that's all I know," the woman said.

"Block your body parts?" Russo continued. "Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?"

Russo has said he was seeking more information and wasn't trying to humiliate the woman.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner questioned how a sex assault victim could have confidence in the judicial process if Russo remains on the bench. The justices are deciding how to discipline the judge.