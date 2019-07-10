News
3 Suspects In Custody After High-Speed Chase Ends In NW OKC
Wednesday, July 10th 2019, 5:10 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three suspects are in custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the pursuit began as a traffic stop in Warr Acres and ended near Northwest 50th Street and North Classen Boulevard.
Police believe the driver and passengers were all underage and using a relatives vehicle.
During the pursuit, police said speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour.
After crashing out, the suspects were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
This is a developing story.