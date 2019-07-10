 

OKLAHOMA CITY -  Three suspects are in custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Oklahoma City. 

According to authorities, the pursuit began as a traffic stop in Warr Acres and ended near Northwest 50th Street and North Classen Boulevard. 

Police believe the driver and passengers were all underage and using a relatives vehicle. 

During the pursuit, police said speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour. 

After crashing out, the suspects were taken by ambulance to the hospital. 

This is a developing story. 