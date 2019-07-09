News
1 Transported In Critical Condition Following Shooting In SE OKC
Tuesday, July 9th 2019, 10:12 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to the Valero located near SE 59th and Interstate 35 after a shooting victim arrived. Police believe the victim was shot at SE 59th and Stiles.
Police have not released the name of the victim, but say they're searching for possibly two male suspects in a white Honda vehicle.
