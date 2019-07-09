New OKC Grocery Store On Mission To Help Hungry Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new grocery store near Northwest 16th Street and May Avenue in Oklahoma City is receiving a lot of attention, and its grand-opening isn’t until July 27, 2019.
The name of the grocery store is “Public Wholesale and Food Market.” They sell food that is recently expired at highly discounted prices.
Six years ago, the state changed a law that allows businesses, stores and restaurants to donate excess food.
1998 UCO graduate Joey Abbo is co-founder of the “Needs Foundation.” He said along with their partners, they already give away 500,000 pounds of food in Oklahoma each month.
Abbo said Public Wholesale and Food Market will allow them to reach even more people.
“We’re trying to create a cultural change. If anything, we’re trying to let people understand the law has been changed, and it’s OK to donate food surplus, and bridge the gap between hunger and waste,” said Abbo.
In addition to selling food at discounted prices, Public Wholesale customers also accumulate points. They can use the points to pick up expired food at the store for free, or they can use those points to donate to other people.
“For people who are truly hungry, if it’s just a couple days out of date, they don’t have to be concerned,” said Abbo.