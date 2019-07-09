Adams was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail with a count of first-degree premeditated murder, online records show. Adams' bond was set at $1 million cash.

The attack happened just two days after Adams was released from prison, KPHO reports. Adams' attorney Jacie Cotterell said he has a history of mental illness and should not have been released without proper medication.

However, the Arizona Department of Corrections said he wasn't designated a seriously mentally ill and released on an absolute discharge on July 2.

Outcry erupted on social media following the death of Al-Amin. A hashtag #JusticeforElijah emerged on Twitter, where many users said he was the victim of a hate crime, including 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker.

"Another one of our children has been murdered in a heinous and unprovoked way—the DOJ must investigate this hate crime immediately. RIP Elijah," Booker wrote on Monday.

Areanna Ivery, who worked with Elijah at Taco Bell for a year, told KPHO and Al-Amin bonded over his passion for rap.

"He talked about rap music all the time. He loved rap artists," she said. "He just always said that rap artists spoke to him, that [rap] just gave him a sense of purpose, that he went through a lot of the things that [the artists] went through."