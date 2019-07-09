News
Photo Of Toddler With Fish In His Mouth Goes Viral
A photo of a Wisconsin toddler with a fish in his mouth has gone viral this week after quickly spreading on social media.
Mom, Marika Daniels, shared the photo to Facebook of her three sons, not realizing that 18-month old Landon had stuck the fish in his mouth when she took the picture.
Daniels also shared the photo on Instagram saying, “Oh, Landon…” along with the hashtag “there’s always one in the family.”
The photo has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, Kens5 reports.