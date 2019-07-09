"It's a radical idea Amazon hatched and made into a moment and now I can imagine that a retailer [like Walmart or Target] would say, 'Shop here during Prime Day and we will match or do better than them,'" retail consultant Kate Newlin told CBS MoneyWatch. "They become the focal point -- or the point of comparison. It's that much of a thing. You don't see that with Valentine's Day or other Hallmark kinds of days."