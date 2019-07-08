Harmful agal bloom is when algae grows quickly on the surface of the water. Warmer waters that experience increases in sea surface temperature or a change in sea currents are susceptible to the bloom. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a HAB can look like foam, scum or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors. HABs can produce toxins that have caused a variety of illnesses in people and animals. HABs can occur in warm fresh, marine or brackish waters with abundant nutrients and are becoming more frequent with climate change.